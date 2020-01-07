Mumbai: Malvani police arrest accused with marijuana worth Rs 4.1 lakh

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Tuesday, a special team of Deputy Commissioner of Police zone 11 allegedly caught an accused from Malad's Malvani Chikuwadi area and with 21 kg 150 grams of marijuana worth Rs 4.1 lakh. The arrested accused has been identified Dipesh Waghmare alias Dipu, 24.

Acting on a tip-off, the special team which comprised of Police inspector GS Nair, API Rakesh Pawar, police constable Santosh Desai, H Kokate, Gosavi, Jadhav, and Sawant laid a trap near Gaon Devi temple and caught the accused.

He was taken into custody and brought to the Malwani police station. Later, he was handed over to the police for further proceedings A case under section 8 (C) rw 20 (B) NDPS Act on section has been registered.

