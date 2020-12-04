Mumbai: Man, 2 daughters die by suicide; bodies found in Kandivli workshop

An industry owner and his two daughters were found dead in his workshop Mouldtech Engineering on Thursday evening in Kandivli. The incident occurred at Gandhi Nagar in Khan Gully.

The deceased Asgar Ali Jabbar Ali (45) was the owner of Mouldtech Engineering company, a dye making unit, which was founded by his father. Asgar, a resident of Malvani in Malad, is survived by wife and two daughters.

The police found a suicide note at the spot in which Asgar wrote that he was depressed as his business was running in loss.

On Thursday afternoon, Asgar came to the workshop with his two daughters. He ordered lunch from a nearby hotel and had food with his daughters. However, when Asgar’s wife called him around 5 pm, he did not respond to the call. Worried about her husband and daughters, the woman called her brother, who resided in Kandivli, and asked him to visit the workshop.

Meanwhile, Aasiya, 19-year-old niece of Asgar, went to the workshop to check. “I went to the workshop and found the shutter down. It was unusual, so I opened the shutter and found my uncle hanging. By that time, another relative of uncle came,” Aasiya told Mid-day.

Asgar’s 13-year-old daughter was found lying on the floor, while the 8-year-old daughter was found sitting on one of the chairs in the workshop. Their face was wrapped with tape.

The police were alerted and upon reaching they found a suicide note.

“A suicide note has been found which states that Asgar was facing huge losses in his business and he could not bear it anymore,” an officer from Kandivli police station said.

“Asgar had ordered lunch from a nearby hotel. We are yet to find out whether he poisoned his daughters or strangulated them to death. We will also interrogate his relatives to find out the reason for killing his daughters,” added the police officer.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed and the bodies have been sent for autopsy to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivli.

