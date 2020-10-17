Mumbai: Man arrested 20 years after killing friend's wife for Rs 5,000 contract

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A man who allegedly killed a woman 20 years ago after taking Rs 5,000 from her Thane resident husband was held from Mehsana in Gujarat recently, police said on Friday.

Shambhu Rawal and Suresh Nhavi were contract killers who bludgeoned Kunda Rawal to death in her Wagle Estate home on February 18, 2000 and had absconded, Thane Crime Branch Unit I sub inspector Datta Sarak said.

Kunda's husband Kundan was held at the time as a suspect but the case against him could not proceed as the two contract killers were never held, he said.

"We got a tip-off about Shambhu Rawal and Nhavi recently, and arrested the former from Mehsana and found the latter had died in December, 2015. The murder case registered at the time at Wagle Estate police station will now be re- opened as one of the accused has been held," the official said.

