Mumbai: Man arrested for duping people of lakhs to splurge on his girlfriend

A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Shivaji park police for duping people of Rs 28lakh to splurge on his girlfriend who is a bar dancer. The accused would take the money from these people on the pretext of getting them a government job.

As per a police source, “The accused has told investigators that he is an alcoholic and frequently makes visits to bars. He is in contact with many girls who work in these bars, and one of them is his girlfriend. He splurged most of his ill-gotten money on her.”

As per the complaint filed, the men were acquainted with the accused in 2016. An official from the Shivaji Park police station said, “A Currey Road resident, Latikesh, had promised jobs to the complainant and his friends in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and demanded money on the pretext of bribing the officers in BMC to get the respective jobs. “Ghadve and his friends fell to Latikesh’s lies and between October 2016 and January 2017, they paid him a huge sum of Rs28.12 lakh on different occasions, in the form of cash and cheques.”

After receiving the money, the accused would ignore the man’s calls and they soon realised that they had been duped reported Hindustan Times. The police finally caught the accused after a month-long search. During their investigation the police found that the accused was a repeat offender and had cheated a number of people in the past. Once he was arrested a number of people approached the police to file fresh cases against the accused.

