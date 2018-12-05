Mumbai: Man arrested for robbing senior citizen at knifepoint in Jogeshwari

Dec 05, 2018, 07:53 IST | Faizan Khan

The accused barged into her flat in Jogeshwari after introducing himself as a sweeper, flashed a knife and took her gold bangles and chain

The Jogeshwari police arrested 28-year-old Satish Raut on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a 70-year-old senior citizen, Smita Dalvi, at knifepoint. The accused barged into her flat after introducing himself as a sweeper, flashed a knife and took her gold bangles and chain. The incident took place on December 1 at Natwarlal Nagar.

An officer from Jogeshwari police station said, "On Monday, the accused told the security guard that he wanted to alert senior citizens to a medical camp nearby. Dalvi was alone at home as her children had gone to work. We are investigating how he knew that she was alone at the time." DCP Zone X Navinchandra Reddy said, "Accused was caught after a thorough probe."

