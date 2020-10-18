Mumbai: Man arrested in robbery case jumps off Sewri court building

A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of the Sewri court on Friday. According to the police sources, the incident took place at around 1.20 pm, when the Rajendra Walmiki had come to the court to deposit the bail amount.

Police officials said that Walmiki along with his 8 other accomplices was arrested on August 18 by the Kasturba Marg police for allegedly posing as officers from Crime Branch. The nine accused had robbed a tempo and snatched the mobile phone of the driver, who was carrying Gutkhha near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) flyover bridge on August 16.

Walmiki and his 8 accomplices were subsequently arrested on August 18, after which they were even booked for carrying gutka illegally. "In September, Walmiki and his accomplices were released on bail for a bond of Rs 10,000. However, as they could not pay the money back then, they had asked for more time to deposit the cash after which they presented themselves in court on Friday," an officer said.

Walmiki, who did not have money to deposit for the bond feared that he would be sent to jail once again. So he went to the third floor of the building and jumped. He was rushed to the nearby KEM hospital.

"Walmiki has sustained grievous injuries and he died during treatment in the KEM hospital in the evening. We have mentioned the incident and are conducting the probe," an official said.

