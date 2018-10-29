Mumbai: Man caught with railway tickets worth over Rs 2 lakh at Mankhurd
Officials said investigation has shown that the accused has till date booked 2,042 tickets worth Rs 57.69 lakh using the same modus operandi
A man has been detained by the Central Railway authorities in Mankhurd for allegedly booking train tickets worth Rs 2.12 lakh online using unauthorised methods, a senior official said.
Officials said investigation has shown that the accused has till date booked 2,042 tickets worth Rs 57.69 lakh using the same modus operandi. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the CR vigilance department, the commercial department's anti-tout squad and RPF personnel from Dadar and Panvel carried out the raid, he said. The alleged tout, identified as Indrajeet Gupta, 32, was caught with 44 tickets booked online, he said.
"The tickets confiscated during such raids are cancelled immediately and no one can travel on them," said Narendra Panwar, senior divisional commercial manager, CR, Mumbai.
