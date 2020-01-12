Mumbai: Man chases car that hit 62-year-old

Thirty-year-old Umesh Vaviya, a resident of Jogeshwari, chased and stopped a car which hit a 62-year-old man and tried to escape after accident in Mahim on Thursday. Vaviya was riding a bike. The senior citizen fractured his right leg and was admitted to the Walkarwadi BMC hospital. The accused fought with Vaviya and fled, but the latter managed to take his car in custody and hand it over to the police. The accused is still absconding, the police said.

Vaviya said, “I was going to attend a meeting at Dadar, when a speeding white Volkswagen Polo overtook me from the left side at Mahim Chowpatty. In a split second, the car hit a senior citizen who was crossing the road. The car crushed the man under the wheel. After the incident, the driver tried to escape. “I followed him and tried to stop him at Mahim Church but he didn't stop. After chasing him for almost two kilometres, I parked my bike in front of his car and stopped the vehicle," Vaviya said. The victim has been discharged.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates