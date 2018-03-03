Mumbai: Man clicks objectionable picture of woman, circulates it on Holi Whatsapp group, held

Clicking an objectionable picture of a woman and circulating it on a WhatsApp group 'Happy Holi' has landed a 32-year-old man in deep trouble



The accused in custody

Clicking an objectionable picture of a woman and circulating it on a WhatsApp group 'Happy Holi' has landed a 32-year-old man in deep trouble. The accused, Vinayak Chikite, who was caught in the act by a co-passenger on a Pune-Mumbai train, was handed over to the Kurla GRP.

The police said the victim and her friend were returning to Mumbai from Pune on the Indrayani Express, when the accused, who was standing next to her, clicked the picture. While he was busy uploading it on a WhatsApp group, co-passenger, Uday Bhanushali, spotted it and immediately alerted the woman.

The victim with the help of other passengers handed him over to the police. A case was registered with the Dadar GRP; later, it was transferred to the Kurla GRP. Chikite has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act. Speaking to mid-day, Mahesh Balwantrao, senior police inspector, Kurla GRP, said, "The accused was produced in court, which sent him to police custody."

