Mumbai: Man crushed to death while chopping branches in Powai

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A 25-year-old man got crushed under a heavy branch while he was chopping smaller branches on it at Powai on Wednesday.

The man has been identified as Jasin Sakir Hashmi, a resident of Chembur. Hashmi had been hired by a contractor to cut branches of overgrown trees at Dr Ambedkar Udyan. The Powai police have registered an accidental death report (ADR).

According to the police, a few workers had been brought to Ambedkar Udyan near Powai lake, on Wednesday afternoon, to chop branches of trees that had overgrown during the monsoon. While the work was going on, a heavy branch fell on Hashmi as he was trimming the branches. He was immediately taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"We have registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident. However, the investigation is ongoing about whose negligence has caused this accident," said Inspector Vijay Dalvi, in-charge of Powai police station.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man poses as Army officer, sexually assaults Powai woman; arrested

"Whoever is found guilty will be booked under relevant sections," he added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news