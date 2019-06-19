Mumbai man dies in Kedarnath after chopper refuses to fly

national

The police personnel requested the helicopter companies to carry the ill person to a hospital but they refused

A 52-year-old tourist from Mumbai lost his life in Kedarnath due to lack of oxygen and inappropriate conduct of helicopter renting companies on Tuesday.

The tourist who hailed from Mumbai suffered from bad health due to which the doctors advised him to be taken immediately to a hospital in the city.

The police personnel requested the helicopter companies to carry the ill person to a hospital but they refused. It is not clear why the chopper operators refused to fly. However, the police personnel and the operators took to a brawl and this led to the operators halting all helicopter services.

More than half an hour passed in this which led to the death of the tourist and an altercation also broke out between the police personnel and officials of the helicopter renting companies.

Uttarakhand: A 52-year-old man from Mumbai lost his life due to lack of oxygen in Kedarnath allegedly after local helipad workers didn't get him down to Phata in view of their strike even though he complained of ill health. pic.twitter.com/XHXOyauw0j — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

The company stopped all flight services due to which other tourists who had booked their services also faced difficulties.

Later, flight services were resumed after the administration interfered in the matter but any action on the attitude of the companies is yet to be taken.

