Mumbai: Man faints and falls into sea at Gateway of India, rescued

A 27-year-old man, who was drowning in the sea at Gateway of India, was saved by the Mumbai police on Wednesday. The person, identified as Vijay Kundi Walmiki, is a resident of Cuff Parade.

The incident took place at around 3:30 pm. Vijay was sitting on the ledge near Gateway of India. All of a sudden, he fainted and fell into the sea.

A police squad that was deployed for security in the area rescued him. The squad included PSI Narode, constable Bhengre and woman police constable Karkhele. The officials pulled out Vijay with the help of a rope.

After being rescued, Vijay was given first-aid and handed over to his relatives.

A similar incident had happened last week in Thane's Upvan Lake when a 43-year-old woman jumped into the lake but was rescued by police. She was later admitted to a private hospital for recovery.

