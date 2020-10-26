Mumbai: Man fined Rs 1 lakh for roughing up doctor after relative dies of COVID-19

A Mumbai-based social worker was fined Rs 1 lakh for roughing up doctors and abusing nurses after his relative died of COVID-19. The Bombay high court directed him to deposit the amount to the chief minister’s fund of corona care as a condition for pre-arrest bail.

According to a report in Times of India, the high court said that the sorrow of COVID-19 victim’s family members can well be understood but it cannot be forgotten that medicos have acted “selflessly” as corona warrior through the pandemic. The accused has been granted relief in a case registered by the Baramati police station.

Mumbai Crime: Doctor arrested for repeatedly raping, blackmailing colleague

The HC added that it is "unfortunate'' that the "medical fraternity itself was subjected to an attack before appreciating the efforts of the and hard work of the health staff.

The accused Shivaji Jadhav (28) has admitted to “overreacting” after he did not get any “satisfactory answers” of his relative’s death.

The public prosecutor SV Gavand, however, opposed Jadhav’s plea and mentioned that the FIR alleges that he “barged in” to the Baramati hospital, threatened a doctor of “dire consequences” abused nurses and punched the complainant doctor.

The HC took Jadhav’s admittance in account but also said that he must be held accountable and take responsibility for his supercilious act. “This can only be attained by contributing to the cause for which he had fought the so-called battle."

The doctor, Sujit Adsul, said the ruckus had caused him and his staff “tremendous stress.”

Jadhav was granted pre-arrested bail for Rs 25,000 and he is directed to deposit Rs1 lakh for the chief minister’s relief fund within two weeks after his release. Failure to deposit the fine would strip his protection from arrest.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news