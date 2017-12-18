Mumbai: Man fined Rs 5,000 by court for giving minor a 'flying kiss' 7 years ago

In what could be termed as a first, a man was fined for giving a 'flying kiss' to a schoolgirl by the Thane Sessions Court, an offence that he committed seven years ago

A 27-year-old man has been fined Rs 5,000 by the Thane Sessions Court for apparently stalking and giving a 16-year-old school girl a 'flying kiss'. The accused committed the act seven years ago on June 8, 2010, and resides at Vartak Nagar in Thane and is a painter by profession.



Representational picture

According to Hindustan Times, he made the gesture at the girl on that day while stalking her on her way to school. The man fled after which she went home and narrated the incident to her parents, who filed a case at the Vartak Nagar police station.

Police sources say they filed a case and arrested him after which he was bailed. A charge sheet was filed after gathering eye-witness records and other evidence. The case kept getting delayed since the accused would jump the hearings constantly out of fear.

Cops say this is the first time such a fine has been imposed for a man convicted of such an offence.

The court also ruled that he will get a five-day jail term if he's unable to pay the fine.

