Mumbai: Man found lying in pool of blood in society premises at Borivli

Body of a 29-year-old man was found lying in a pool of blood on the premises of a society in Borivli on Wednesday night. The deceased, identified as Prachiv Jain, was residing in Amann Solitaire building at Chandavarkar lane. The police is yet to ascertain whether it is suicide or accident.

During the initial investigation, the police found out that at the time of the incident, Prachiv's father, who is handicapped, and his mother were at home, while his elder brother was in office. His brother found out about the incident when he returned from work at 9 pm.

No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. The police suspect that Prachiv might have fallen from the balcony, attached to the hall, as there is no iron grill and half of the wall is made up of glass.

A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent to Shatabdi hospital for autopsy. "Post mortem shall be done if the COVID-19 test result comes negative," said senior inspector Laxman Dumbre from Borivli police station.

