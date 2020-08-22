Mumbai man gives 'Dude with sign' a desi twist with hilarious placard messages

Popular Instagram page 'Dude with Sign' has made a mark in the social media world with its witty and relatable placards about annoying problems one faces every day. Inspired from this page, a man from Mumbai started a similar page with a desi twist and it has started piquing netizens' interest.

According to the Hindustan Times, mass media student Nilraj Kadam came up with the page ‘Signboard Wala’ a desi version of Instagram page 'Dude with Sign'. The annoying problems one faces daily are so relatably portrayed on the page that it is bound to chuckle while scrolling.

With an aim to educate the society and spread some positivity around, Kadam explained why he created the page and how he plans to run it in future. “Before starting this handle, I had made my mind that I’ll do 60% funny or meme content and 40% content by which society can get educated or that can spread some positivity and information. And in future, I would like to run this handle on these same criteria,” Kadam was quoted saying by the newspaper.

Kadam is not the only one running the handle. He told the newspaper that his friend Vaidehi Salvi helps him generate content and they brainstorm to come up with more interesting signboards.

Although many people did find his content quirky initially, Kadam said that they became more aware of the concept as he continued posting. “In the beginning, I got very weird reactions from everyone, but after some of the posts went viral, people became aware of this concept,” he said.

Here are some of the most hilarious posts from the page that is already becoming a hit among social media users.

This picture speaks volumes about the message that people should always follow.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, he asked people visiting his house not to bring modaks in triangular boxes.

And this is something most people would admit doing on video calls.

With more than 5,000 followers, Kadam is making people laugh one post at a time. What's big is that 'Dude with Sign' himself acknowledges his work. Kadam did not forget to share the screenshot.

What do you think about the post on the page? Do you find them relatable?

