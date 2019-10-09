Mumbai: Guilty for stabbing a cat to death with screwdriver, man fined Rs 9150

In what is seen as a rare conviction of the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act, a 40-year-old Chembur resident was found guilty for torturing and killing a cat with a screwdriver last year and was fined Rs 9,150.

According to a report in The Times of India, the picture of the convict, identified by the police as Sanjay Gade, went viral on social media in which he was seen holding a dead cat impaled onto a rod. Gade, who is unemployed, had voluntarily pleaded guilty as he confessed of killing the cat in a fit of rage for the feline allegedly messed up his house.

The incident happened on May 14, 2018 when he killed the cat and disposed off its body. A local had taken a picture of Gade committing the crime and hold the body of the cat with a rod that when viral on social media. An activist then filed an FIR against him with the RCF police station for committing the crime. He was then chargesheeted after the police probed the case and recorded statements of witnesses.

Although he sought for minimum punishment, the court said that as he admitted of committing the crime, he is entitled for punishment. Although Gade faced two years’ imprisonment for committing the crime, the court observed that he was physically and mentally ill, thus he was awarded with a fine of Rs 9150.

