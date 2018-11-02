Mumbai: Man hangs on the wire at JJ flyover; falls on the road

national

He was under the influence of some narcotics substance when he went on the JJ flyover and held the cable wire that was connected to a nearby building

Screenshot from the footage

In a shocking incident that occurred in South Mumbai's Crawford market junction on Thursday afternoon, a 38-year-old man was seen dangling on a cable wire, which was connected to another building from the JJ flyover. The man fell off from the wire and sustained fractures on his hands and legs.

After the man fell, on-lookers immediately took him to the GT Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. The Pydhonie police are inquiring in the matter to ascertain the sequence of events.

The man dangling on the cable wire who is identified as Javed Ali Ashraf works at the Crawford market as a sweeper. According to the police, he was under the influence of some narcotics substance when he went on the JJ flyover and held the cable wire that was connected to a nearby building. He hung on it and tried to go to the building by crawling along it. However, he could only manage to go till the middle when his hands slipped from the wire and he fell on the ground. The incident occurred at around 11 am on Thursday.

The entire incident was recorded by some passers-by on their mobile phones. "As he fell on the road, the passersby immediately rushed him to GT Hospital, which is few metres away from the Crawford market junction, where he is recuperating. He has sustained several injuries, with a fracture on his hand and leg. We had taken his statement, however, he is saying he does not remember what all happened as he was under the influence of drugs. No case has been registered in the matter yet and we are probing the matter to ascertain the exact sequence of events," said a police officer.

