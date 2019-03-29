Mumbai: Man hangs self after wife commits suicide in Sion

crime

Both of them were suffering from tuberculosis, the police said. The Sion Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case and are investigating the matter

Representational Image

A 30-year-old man hanged himself after finding his wife dead at their Sion residence on Wednesday morning. Vivek Kamble's 28-year-old wife had poisoned herself. The Sion Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case and are investigating the matter. Primary investigation has revealed that the couple must have committed suicide owing to their tuberculosis.

At around 6 am on Wednesday, when Rajesh Kamble, living in the BMC building near Sion Circle, visited his brother Vivek and sister-in-law Rasika's house, they did not open the door. He soon broke the door open and found Vivek hanging from the ceiling and Rasika dead on the bed. Their four-year-old child was sleeping next to Rasika. Rajesh took the child along and called the Sion Police.

Relatives told the police that both Rasika and Vivek were suffering from tuberculosis. "Vivek was suffering for the last two years and there were no signs of recovery," an officer of Sion Police station said, adding that "depression due to the illness must have triggered the suicide." According to the police, Vivek had reached home late on Tuesday night when he found Rasika dead and hanged himself in front of his minor son.

Also Read: Mumbai: Fed up of debts, share broker commits suicide from high-rise in Borivli

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates