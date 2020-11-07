Mumbai Crime: Man held after seven chain-snatchings, 36-hour chase

Seven back-to-back chain-snatching incidents on a single day have landed a 23-year-old Trombay resident in cop net. The Andheri police managed to arrest him after a 36-hour-long chase, but his accomplice, who helped him in the crime is yet to be nabbed.

The arrested accused, identified as Shoaib Abdul Matin Shaikh, is a driver by profession. Within two hours, he along with his aide, looted seven women in several areas including Andheri, Vile Parle, Juhu, Mulund and Navghar Road. The cops have managed to recover two gold chains from him.

Requesting anonymity, a police officer said, "On Monday seven chain-snatching incidents were reported across the city. Accused Shoaib and his friend were on two different bikes and they looted seven women in just two hours. The first incident took place in Mulund where two woman were robbed of gold chains. Then they went to Andheri East and snatched gold chains from two others. Later they went to Vile Parle and robbed another woman and then entered Juhu to snatch gold jewellery from another person. All of this happened between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm."



Accused Shoaib Abdul Matin Shaikh

The arrest

After committing the crimes the duo went to a petrol pump in Mahim. Cops got to know about this after checking the CCTV cameras at the pump. Police scanned more than 100 CCTV cameras including those at traffic signals, shops and restaurants. Through this the cops learnt that the accused travelled to Trombay. However, when they couldn't find the accused in Trombay, they searched the area using Shoaib's bike registration number and with help from locals nabbed him from his residence.

Speaking to mid-day, senior inspector Vijay Velge of Andheri police station said, "Accused Sohaib did three robberies in Andheri and Vile Parle. We have recovered the valuables he had stolen."

Assistant police inspector Digambar Pagar said, "We have registered two different chain- snatching cases. We are in search of the other accused who looted four women with him."

