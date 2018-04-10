Mumbai: Man held for abducting, killing minor girl in 2014

A senior police officer said the accused, identified as Abed Mohammad Ajmir Shaikh, allegedly killed the girl after her father demanded Rs 1500 he had lent to Shaikh

Representational Image

A 20-year-old powerloom worker was arrested from Bihar by Thane Police for allegedly abducting and brutally killing a four-year-old girl from Bhiwandi in 2014, police said today. A senior police officer said the accused, identified as Abed Mohammad Ajmir Shaikh, allegedly killed the girl after her father demanded Rs 1500 he had lent to Shaikh.

The girl went missing from near her house in Bhiwandi in Thane district on April 1, 2014. Her highly-decomposed and mutilated body was recovered from bushes near her house after three days. The deceased was identified by her parents on the basis of the clothes she was wearing last, police said. The accused was traced to Marona in Supaul district of Bihar recently, following which he was arrested.

