Mumbai man held for smuggling gold in form of diaper buttons at Pune airport

Customs officials have arrested a passenger who arrived from Dubai at the Lohegaon International Airport near Pune and seized gold worth Rs 18 lakh, concealed as buttons on baby diapers. The passenger, a resident of Mumbai, was carrying 48 diapers in his luggage. A close look by the officials revealed that `press buttons' of these diapers were made of gold.





The passenger had arrived from Dubai by a Spice Jet flight, said a customs official. The gold weighed 606.83 grams in total, worth around Rs 18 lakh. It was seized "under the reasonable belief" that it was being smuggled into the country, said the officer.