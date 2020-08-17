Mumbai: Man in Bhayander starves himself to death days after wife's passing

Having spent 70 loving years together, the Bhayandar resident could not bear the pain of losing his wife and stopped eating. Though the family convinced grieving Amrutbhai Parmar to at least consume liquid, he died on Saturday, 13 days after Vijaya Parmar's demise. Vijaya and Amrutbhai, who hailed from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, got married in 1950, and lived with their son and his wife at Sai Bhuvan building at Narayan Nagar, Bhayandar West.

Their son Rajendra Parmar said the couple could not stay without each other for long.

Speaking with mid-day Rajendra said, "Due to old age, my father was weak but never liked going to the hospital, while my mother was too active despite her age. But, a few days back, my mother fell down from the table and injured her waist. Doctors advised a surgery, but she refused." He added that she instead asked him to get the medicines prescribed by the doctor.



An undated photo of Vijaya Ben with husband Amrutbhai Parmar, their son Rajendra and his wife at the family’s Bhayandar’s residence

"However, on August 2, just a day after we discussed the operation, my mother closed her eyes and told me that 'Kanha (Lord Krishna) has come to take me', and that she wants to pray. She then stopped talking, and a few hours later, she passed away." Rajendra said his father became too "upset and stopped eating. Later on, we convinced him to take liquid food." "On August 15, my father told me that he was not feeling good. I fed him moong water. Sometime later I noticed his eyes were closed and he wasn't breathing. It's still difficult to believe that my father died for my mother."

