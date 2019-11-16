Mumbai: Man injured after motorist opened moving car door now loses job

Even as 27-year-old Bilal Sheikh struggles to recover from the freak accident that has left him with plates and screws in his collarbone, the sweet manufacturing company where he works as a marketing executive has decided to dump him. On learning that doctors have prescribed Sheikh six weeks bed rest, company officials told him to quit the job as they wouldn't be able to wait that long.

Bilal, who had recently got the job, was financially supporting his family and funding his expenses of preparing for the civil services entrance. But the accident that took place on November 11, in which he lost control of his bike and fell after the driver of a moving car ahead of him opened the door, has landed him in hospital. He has not only received stitches on his face, but also had to get two plates and six screws placed in his left collarbone due to a fracture. The treating doctor has prescribed him six weeks of bed rest and has also asked him to avoid any kind of pressure or stress on his shoulder.

Bilal Sheikh

Speaking to mid-day, Bilal said, "Officials from the company had come to visit me. On seeing my condition, they asked me when would I be able to rejoin. On coming to know that the doctor has prescribed me six weeks of bed rest, they asked me to leave the job as it wasn't possible for them to wait that long." He further said, "I was getting a salary of Rs 14,000 per month while my younger sister earns Rs 12,000 a month as a teacher. Both of us were supporting the family and taking care of our father's medical expenses. He is admitted at Jaslok Hospital."

"After completing my graduation, I started preparing for the civil services entrance. I took up a marketing job to support my family and education as well. But now, as I have become dependent on my family, I'll have to wait a lot more to fulfill my dream," he added.



Two plates and six screws have been placed in Bilal's fractured collarbone

Meanwhile, the Tardeo cops haven't yet managed to nab the accused driver, Darshil Shah, who is still absconding. "Our investigation is on. We will nab him soon," said Firoz Bagwan, senior inspector of Tardeo police station.

