Mumbai: Man inspired by Amitabh Bachchan documentary, saves girl from molestation

crime

Mulund resident Sarvin Singh Padda took the documentary line to heart and the very next day caught a probable molester and handed him over to the police

Sarvin Singh Padda, (right) Accused Vijay Yadav

You don't need a uniform to be a policeman, says Amitabh Bachchan's character in a documentary tweeted by the Mumbai Police on Sunday. Sarvin Singh Padda, 25, took this line to heart and the very next day caught a probable molester and handed him over to the police.

On Monday, around 2 pm, Singh, a Mulund resident, was walking home with his friend Tinku Baricha, when he heard a child crying. Remembering Bachchan's words, he decided to find out why the girl was crying. When he reached the source of the sound, he found a man with a four-year-old girl in the bushes.

He asked the man, Vijay Yadav, 38, what he was doing and Yadav said that the girl and he were related. He said he was waiting there as the girl wanted to relieve herself. But, a keen-eyed Padda realised that Yadav looked nervous and hauled him to the police station with Baricha's help. Senior inspector Shripad Kale of Mulund police station said, "We appreciate his efforts and have arrested the accused."

"Amitabh Bachchan is my hero and I saw his documentary about being a good citizen. When I saw Yadav with the girl, I remembered Bachchan's words," Padda said. Yadav has been booked under the IPC and of the POCSO Act. The case has been transferred to the Bhandup police since the incident took place in that jurisdiction.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates