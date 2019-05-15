Mumbai: Man killed as car falls in pit dug for drainage work

national

A civic rescue team rushed to the spot and pulled out the car from the pit

A 31-year-old man was killed on Wednesday morning after his car fell into a pit dug up for drainage work in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said.

The incident took place around 6.15 am near Mulla Baug bus depot here, he said. The victim, Sachin Kakodkar, was driving his car from a housing society here towards Ghodbunder Road when the vehicle accidentally fell into the pit dug for laying a drainage pipeline, Thane's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

A civic rescue team rushed to the spot and pulled out the car from the pit, he said. Kakodkar was taken out of the car rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The drainage work was being carried out by a private contractor, he added.

Previous accidents in Mumbai:

May 11, 2019: At least six people, including a 70-year-woman, died and two others were injured when two cars and a bike collided on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district on Friday. The incident took place at 4:30 pm near Kasa when Navle, the biker, tried to cross the busy highway through a gap in the divider.

May 9, 2019: In a tragic accident, a double-decker bus crashed into an overhead railing bringing traffic in Santacruz on its knees. The impact was such that it left huge damage on the upper deck of the bus and damaged three front seats of the upper deck.

February 7, 2019: The Khar police arrested a bus driver of Podar International School after he allegedly rammed the vehicle into a BMW car. Apparently, the driver blamed a piece of bamboo for the accident which he was using as a gear stick, said the police.

January 2, 2019: A speeding car rammed into a 24-year-old pedestrian on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) when she was returning home after meeting a friend, injuring her seriously. The impact of the accident caught on CCTV, was so severe that the woman, Sailee Prakash Rane, was thrown into the air before falling on the concrete road.

