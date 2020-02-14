Mumbai: Man killed, friend seriously injured after bike ride turns tragic in Kandivli

In an unfortunate incident, a 43-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his friend, who was riding as a pillion was seriously injured when the scooter they were travelling on met with an accident.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Senior inspector Nitin Pondkule of Kandivali police station said, "43-year-old Kailash Damodar Thakur, who was riding the Honda Activa scooter died on the spot following the accident. 32-year old Chetan Baban Kolambe, who was riding pillion, has received serious injuries to his head. He is being treated at a local hospital where his condition is stated to be serious."

According to police officials, the bike accident took place on Tuesday at around 00.30 am on Tuesday. Kailash, a resident of Abdul Sattar Chawl, Gaondevi Road at Poisar in Kandivali (west) was riding the Honda Activa Scooter on the day of the accident. On February 11, around midnight, Kailash left home and met Chetan, his former close friend.

Post-meeting, the two-headed for a post-dinner ride on SV Road as vehicular traffic on the road had subsided. The police official said that the bike accident took place when Kailash lost control of his two-wheeler and hit the divider. The accident took place near the Jari Mari Mata temple on S V Road.

As soon as their scooter hit the divider, the rider and the pillion were thrown some distance away on impact. Both, Kailash and Chetan were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital by the passersby. Before reaching the hospital, Kailash succumbed to his injuries, while Chetan is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Interestingly, the Kandivli police have registered an offence against Kailash following a complaint made by Chetan's 29-year-old brother Mangesh. The deceased has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving of driving on a public way) and 338 (causing hurt by rash and negligent act).

