Mumbai: Man kills self inside Mahim church loo, cops suspect he used lethal injection

The body of a 39-year-old Mahim resident was found inside a toilet in St. Michael's Church on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Vinod Bararam Telang

The body of a 39-year-old Mahim resident was found inside a toilet in St. Michael's Church on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Vinod Bararam Telang. He was found inside the church's toilet around 6.30 pm. According to an official at Mahim police station, Telang was in depression after he was fired from his job two months ago. He is suspected to have killed himself with a lethal injection.



Representation pic

"He had been missing since the last two days," said Milind Idekar, senior PI, Mahim police station, adding, "His brother filed a missing person's complaint with us on Wednesday, after which we dispatched some officials to search for him, but didn't get any leads. Today [Thursday] directly in the evening we came to know that he had committed suicide by using an injection. We have informed his brother. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and investigation is currently going on."

Cameras outside the bathrooms, the installation of which had caused uproar in September, are also being checked. "Yes, there are cameras; we are going through the film to see what time the incident happened," said Idekar. He pointed out that the cameras were not inside the toilet but just monitoring the entry and exit points.

"We will decide after the investigation is complete as to what IPC sections this case comes under," he said. When mid-day asked Fr. Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay, he said he did not know about any such incident.

In July, a 21-year-old inmate of Thane Central Jail reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the toilet. Ashish Anup Baranwal, a resident of Virar's Kaman-Dongarpada area, had been arrested last year in the gang rape case of a minor. The jail authorities said that he used his T-shirt to hang himself from the grill of the window.

In May 2016, a 20-year-old man, arrested in a theft case, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with his shirt inside the toilet of the Mulund police station lock-up. The deceased, Amit Ravi Rathod, a resident of Keshavpada in Mulund, did not leave any suicide note on why he took the extreme step.

