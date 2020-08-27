Mumbai: Man kills wife, hangs self at home in Kandivli

A 45-year-old bolt operator in the stock market allegedly killed his wife and later committed suicide by hanging himself in the bathroom of their house in Dahanukar wadi in Kandivli West on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Jignesh Doshi (45) and his wife Kashmira Doshi (40).

According to police sources, the bodies were discovered by their 17-year-old son, who was at the neighbour’s house when the incident happened.

Kashmira’s body was found in the bedroom, while Jignesh’s body was found in the bathroom.

It is alleged that Jignesh killed Kashmira by strangulating her. After killing his wife, Jignesh slit his wrist. However, unable to bear the pain, he went to the bathroom and hanged himself with the geyser pipe.

During the investigation, it was found out that Jignesh was worked in the share market as a bolt operator and he took this drastic step due to financial crises, a police officer from Kandivali police station said.

