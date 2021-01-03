Mumbai Crime: Man molests woman in local train, throws her out of compartment

The Government Railway Police officials are on the lookout for a man who molested a 25-year-old woman in a local train and then threw her out of the compartment. The incident occurred in the morning of January 1.

The victim was on board an empty ladies coach of a Panvel local at 10.40am from Wadala. The accused was in the adjacent handicapped compartment. Owing to New Year’s Eve, the crowd was relatively thinner and the victim was alone.

The accused noticed that the woman was alone so he entered her compartment and molested her.

When the woman resisted, he threw her out of the train, on the tracks. The incident happened between Wadala and Guru Tej Bahadur (GTB) station. She was rescued by some railway gang men.

They rescued her and took her Wadala GRP office and from there was taken to Sion hospital. After preliminary treatment, she was shifted to another hospital. A case of attempted murder and molestation has been registered by Wadala GRP, apart from provisions of Indian Railway Act.

GRP cops said that the victim has described the accused in her statement and that search is on to nab the accused.

