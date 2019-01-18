Mumbai: Man, mother booked for demanding a bike worth 3 lakh in dowry

crime

The woman's family gave the accused Rs 5 lakh in cash after the engagement but later he demanded a bike worth Rs 3 lakh for the wedding which was scheduled for 25 January

Representational image

A man and his mother were on Friday booked for allegedly demanding dowry from his fiancee's family. The woman and with her mother approached the Mira Road police and filed a case against the man and his family for calling off the wedding after they refused to meet his demands. "Our family is based in Rajasthan. In early 2018, when I was looking for a groom for my youngest daughter, I was introduced to this family by a common priest,” said the mother of the bride, in her statement to the police.

The man, in his late 20s, works with a private firm and lives with his family in Andheri. After a couple of meetings, the two families decided to get them engaged. "The two got engaged on July 7, 2018. Later, when we went to meet them in at their residence, the groom’s mother demanded Rs 5 lakh in cash. I thought that my daughter should be happy with her new family, so I didn’t give a thought and gave them the cash in our next meeting," the mother said in her statement.

According to The Indian Express, the man sent a picture of a bike to the woman on WhatsApp in November last year and demanded that he wanted the bike which was worth Rs 3 lakh on the wedding day, said police. "The wedding hall had been booked and the invitation cards printed. To settle the issue, when the woman’s family went to meet the groom’s family, they insisted on the bike and said that they won’t let the marriage take place until their demand is fulfilled," a police officer. Following the complaint from the woman and her mother, the man and his mother were booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Inspector Vasant Labde of Mira Road police told the publication, "We have not arrested anyone, so far. We have sent them a notice and asked them to come to the police station and record their statements. We have been told that they are currently in Delhi…" The accused have filed anticipatory bail applications before the Thane sessions court, an officer added.

