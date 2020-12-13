Mumbai: Man, niece commit suicide on railway tracks

A man and his niece are reported to have committed suicide between Ambernath and Badlapur railway stations on Friday around 9 pm. The reason for the suicide is yet to be confirmed. The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case of Accidental Death in connection with the incident.

According to information from the GRP, two persons committed suicide on Friday night at the down track between Ambernath and Badlapur railway station. The motorman informed the station master, who then called the GRP. While the two persons, identified as Priti Dhadvad, 22, and her maternal uncle Yogesh Bendare, 32, were taken to the hospital, they were declared dead before admission. No suicide note was found.

Valmik Shardul, senior police inspector of Kalyan GRP, said, "The family members of both deceased have been called to record their statements on Sunday." Cops have also found that both the deceased had given an inkling of their act on their WhatsApp status.

