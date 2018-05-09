Mumbai: Man promises to take care of 72-yr-old father after public shaming

A local senior citizens' group in suburban Versova, with the help of BJP MLA Bharti Lavekar, recently put up a poster naming and shaming the son





Publicly shamed for allegedly kicking out his 72-year-old father from home eight years ago, a Mumbai resident has told authorities that he will arrange a

suitable accommodation for his dad, a painter. 45-year-old Vikas Waghmare allegedly threw his father Shankar Waghmare out of their family home eight years ago, police said.



A local senior citizens' group in suburban Versova, with the help of BJP MLA Bharti Lavekar, recently put up a poster naming and shaming the son. The poster, with photographs of Vikas and his father, was put up at Lokhandwala Circle in Andheri, asking Vikas to seek forgiveness from his father and take him back home respectfully.



Shankar Waghmare, a painter who claimed to have a diploma from the famous J J School of Arts, told PTI that after his son `threw him out', he lived at railway stations, public gardens, and of late on the premises of a temple in Versova. Currently he was living in Lavekar's office, he said. Vikas, who was summoned to the Versova police station a few days ago after police took notice of the matter, alleged that his father was a drug addict, said an official.



"Vikas told police that he will arrange a rented accommodation for me. But going by his nature, I am keeping my fingers crossed," Shankar Waghmare said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever