Mumbai: Man rapes his daughter's three-year-old friend at home

The Vakola police arrested a 38-year-old man for sexually assaulting a three-year-old neighbour, while his own daughter was present in the house in Vakola.

The police said the incident took place on Friday. The incident came to light when the child complained of pain in her private parts and informed her mother. When the mother asked the child, she mentioned the accused's name and told her about what had happened. She immediately approached the Vakola police station and got a case registered. The accused was arrested and produced in court on Monday and remanded in police custody till September 26.

Speaking with mid-day sub-inspector Mukesh Patil of Vakola police station said, "The wife of the accused and the child's mother work at the same place and visit each other's homes regularly. On September 18, late evening, the accused took the child to his home on the pretext of playing with his daughter. He then sexually assaulted the child at his residence. Early on September 19, the child had a high fever and started complaining of pain in her private parts."

Another officer said, "During the incident, the accused told the child that this is a new game. The accused's daughter was at home at the time."

The accused booked under sections 376 (punishment for rape) , 376 (2) of Indian Penal Code and section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault),12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Act).

