Mumbai: Man rescued by fishermen, but his friend drowns at Gorai beach

national

The deceased identified as Sushil Dubey along with his friends and had gone to Gorai for an outing

Representational image

A 27-year-old man drowned at Gorai beach on Thursday evening during an outing with three of his friends. The deceased, identified as Sushil Dubey, was a shop owner. According to the police, "The group ventured towards the fishermen’s wharf and then two men stepped into the water during a high tide. A large wave then pulled one of them inside. His friend jumped in to rescue him but failed. A few fishermen spotted the two and rushed to their rescue."

Also Read: Mumbai: 9-year-old drowns in Vasai-Virar pool

According to TOI, the deceased and his friends are from Indira Nagar in Thane. Dubey's body was sent for an autopsy.

In another incident, five members of a family drowned at the Kollam beach in Nalasopara. The Arnala police and a fire brigade team from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) began a search operation but found only one body by evening.

According to the police, nine members of two families, neighbours from Manavmandir Complex at Vasai West, had gone to Kollam beach to enjoy the Holi festival. Six of them entered the sea to bathe and were caught up in the waves. Five of them drowned while one of them managed to survive and inform their relatives. The Maurya family has a fabrication business while the Guptas have a well-known bhel-puri shop. Rakesh Gupta and his wife, along with Kamlesh Maurya, decided to sit on the beach, while the six others decided to enter the water.

Also Read: Five drown in lake in Gujarat

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from a third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.