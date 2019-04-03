Mumbai: Man runs for help with a slit throat in Vikhroli

crime

The victim and the accused worked together in a garment shop in Goregaon. The accused slit his throat out of fear of losing his job

A 22-yr old man was arrested after he killed his friend Gurfan Khan by slitting his throat in Vikhroli. The accused has been identified as Salman Khan, 22, who is a resident of Goregaon. As per the police, Salman allegedly killed Gurfan Khan because he had accused him of theft at his workplace.

Before falling unconscious, Gurfan managed to call his employer and inform him that Salman had attacked him. Thus, police were cued in and could arrest him within hours of the crime.

The police said that the incident took place on Monday night on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road. Gurfan was running down a road and shouting for help while he was bleeding profusely. He was later aided by a metro work staffer who also informed the police.

BP Singh, the Metro staffer, told Mumbai Mirror, "I was en route to the site when someone suddenly appeared from behind. He was profusely bleeding and kept murmuring ‘please save me’, ‘someone has attacked me’. He asked me to inform the police, so I dialled 100 and narrated the incident. Meanwhile, I saw him ringing up someone from his mobile but within a minute after talking over the phone, he fell unconscious." Singh added that he was providing the person on the other end information about the attack.

"Gurfan rang up his employer, a woman, who later told us that he had informed her that one Raja alias Salman had attacked him. Based on this information, we registered an FIR and started the probe. We managed to trace the accused in Dharavi where he was hiding at his relative’s place," said the police official.

Sources suggested that Salman and Gurfan were friends and worked together in a garment shop in Goregaon. A theft had taken place in the shop and Salman suspected Gurfan for the crime. The two fought several times on the issue.

The accused feared that the victim would replace him on the job because of the crime. Another police officer said, "On Monday night, after work, Salman took Gurfan to JVLR where he slashed his neck with a sharp object. We have arrested him and are probing if any other accused is involved in the crime." The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

