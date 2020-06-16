Mumbai: Man slips inside bathroom in quarantine centre in Malad, dies

A 46-year-old man allegedly died on Saturday after falling on the bathroom floor at a quarantine centre in Malad where he and his family were quarantined. The man's wife and two daughters kept calling for an ambulance and the police control room but no help came and the man died.

The man was rushed by his wife and elder daughter to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli where he was declared dead on arrival. The family has demanded action against responsible officers and local MNS workers have written to the BMC demanding action and compensation for the family.

The family resides in the Kumbharwada, Chincholi Bandar area in Malad west. Janardan Sarang, his wife Jagruti, 44, daughter Radhika, 20 and Pallavi, 18 along with their neighbours were quarantined at a BMC school in Malad on June 10 by officials of the P North ward after a 25-year-old woman from the area tested positive on June 8. "We all used to use common bathrooms. After the woman tested positive, BMC officials made us move to the quarantine centre instead of sealing the area and sanitising the bathroom," said Radhika.



Janardan Sarang's wife and daughters

"We asked to be allowed to be in home quarantine but BMC refused and two days later, they came with the police and warned that if we refused to go, we'd be fined R20,000 per person and no help would be given to any COVID-19 patients in future," added Radhika.

The family was apparently told that they would be kept at the school for seven days along with good food and doctors who would check up on them regularly. "However, in those few days, neither were we given food nor snacks on time. We did not have clean and hot water to drink. The food quality was very bad. We even found a dead fly in the food once," Radhika said.

Janardan has sprained his foot and was having difficulty walking. "While going for a bath, he slipped on the wet floor outside the bathroom and sustained an injury to the head," Radhika said.

"We called for an ambulance, the police control for help but none came. When we decided to take him to the hospital, the security guard would not let us go. Others at the centre helped get the gate opened. It took around 30 minutes to reach Shatabdi hospital in an auto but he died on the way. Had there been help on time, my father would have been alive. The authorities are responsible for his death," Radhika said. Officials said that Janardan tested negative for COVID-19 after his death.

The BMC released all quarantined citizens on the day Janardan died. His brother-in-law, Amol Tondwalkar, said, "If they had to release everyone like this, why did they quarantine people in the first place? Strict action should be taken against the officer and the family should get the compensation."

Local MNS leader Sushant Malavade said, "The government does not care about patients living or dying. I have submitted a written complaint to the Malad police, chief minister, commissioner of police, the municipal chief and state health minister for action against the municipal officers." Yogesh Rao, president of Yogdeep trust, has also written to the BMC demanding action and compensation. Malavade said that Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the P North ward, Sanjog Kabre told him that there would be a probe and action against the officer responsible. Despite repeated calls by mid-day, Kabre was not available for comment.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news