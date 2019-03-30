Mumbai: Man stalks, kisses woman outside Kanjurmarg station; arrested

crime

The accused allegedly followed the victim while she was returning from her tuition in Vikhroli

A 25-year old man was arrested by the police for allegedly stalking and kissing a woman outside the Kanjurmarg railway station last week. The accused was identified as Wasim Shaikh who is a resident of Powai.

As per the police, the accused and the victim reside in the same locality and the accused had made several advances towards her. Shaikh would follow her despite being turned down many times.

He allegedly followed the victim while she was returning from her tuition in Vikhroli on Sunday. When she entered the railway station, he grabbed her hand and dragged her outside. He then kissed her in front of onlookers.

A police officer told Mumbai Mirror, that the victim narrated the entire incident to her parents following which they approached us to lodge a complaint. They then immediately registered an FIR and launched an investigation. After dispatching a team to track down Shaikh, who works as a driver, they managed to arrest him from his house.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

