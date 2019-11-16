Mumbai: Man threatens to share US national's private photos, extorts Rs 7 lakh

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 26-year-old man from Mira Road was arrested on Friday for allegedly extorting Rs 7 lakh from a US national he met online.

According to the police, the accused Raj Singh, befriended the 30-year-old woman on a social media website by allegedly posing as a junior film artiste, a report in the Times of India read.

They soon began talking and the woman sent her private photos to Singh.

In her complaint, the woman told the police that she shared the photos as Singh promised her a role in Hindi movies. The report said he began blackmailing her and over a period, extorted Rs 7 lakh from her.

When Singh threatened to share her private photos with her family and friends, the woman approached the police.

The report stated that the US national recently filed an online police complaint, based on which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Singh has been remanded to police custody and his phone has been seized.

