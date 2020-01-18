Mumbai: Man travelling on roof of train dies of electrocution at Ghatkopar

An unidentified man who was travelling on the roof of a train died of electrocution at suburban Ghatkopar station on the Central line on Friday night, a railway official said. "A rooftop traveller electrocuted at Ghatkopar station. He came in contact with high voltage OHE wire and burnt severely," Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer said.

The incident took place around 9:25 pm. Later, station master and staff shifted him to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment where he was declared dead by doctors.

Following the incident, services on the south-bound route towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus were brought to a halt for a while.

