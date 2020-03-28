Mumbai: Man under influence runs helter-skelter in Borivli

A Borivli man shattered the eerie silence of the lockdown in Devlapada locality by running helter-skelter atop people's houses for more than two hours under the influence of drugs, said a report in Mumbai Mirror.

The mayhem began at around 10 am when the man who was only wearing pants climbed on top of a groundplus one-storey rowhouse, and ran from one house to another.

The residents were under stress regarding the Coronavirus outbreak and they called the police who brought along the fire brugade to get hold of the man.

Police came from Kasturba police station and the firemen approached him. However, the man jumped off the rowhouse and entered the bushes nearby. The policemen and firemen were able to get hold of him and covered him with a blanket. He was taken to Kasturba Hospital where the medical test confirmed that he had consumed drugs.

“He kept everyone on the toes from 10 am to 12.30 pm,” a police officer who was at the spot said. “He was so stoned that he didn’t even realise he had sustained injuries while jumping from one house to the other. He required six stitches From hospital we took him to the police station, gave him food and let him go," the officer said.

