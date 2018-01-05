Mumbai: Man upset after minor girl refuses to marry him; stabs her and flees

Upset after girl refuses to marry him and complains about him to her parents, 22-year-old stabs her, flees



The youth was arrested yesterday. Pic/Hanif Patel

A 22-year-old youth has been arrested by the Bhayander police for brutally attacking a minor girl. The police said the arrested youth and the girl, who is in Std IX, stay in the same locality in Bhayander. On Thursday morning, she was on her way to school with her mother, when the youth arrived and pushed her mother aside. He then stabbed the girl a few times with a sharp object and fled.

Her mother sought the help of an auto driver, who took them to a nearby hospital. But due to the deep injuries on the girl’s body, she was shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli, and is in a critical condition. Speaking to mid-day, the auto driver, Umashankar Yadav, said, “I was passing through the subway when I saw a lady crying while holding an injured girl in her lap. She revealed that the girl was attacked with a sharp weapon by a man who pushed her away and ran from the spot.”

The police said the accused was in love with the girl for the past year. He was pressuring her to marry him, but she refused. She had complained to her family, due to which the accused was angry with her. Yesterday, around 6.45 am when she was going to school with her mother through the new subway, the accused attacked her, said a police officer from Bhayander police station.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and produced before a court, which sent him to police custody, the officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go