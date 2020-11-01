Mumbai: Man wanted for cheating Hyderabad-based jeweller held in Palghar

A 32-year-old man, who was on the run after allegedly cheating a Hyderabad-based jeweller of Rs 39 lakh by supplying him fake gold, has been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday. Assistant police inspector Bhimsen Gaikwad said a four-member gang from neighbouring Mumbai had earlier befriended the jeweller and called him to the metropolis under the pretext of supply him one kg gold at cheaper rates.

After gaining the jeweller's confidence, the gang allegedly took around Rs 39 lakh from him and supplied him fake gold, he said. The jeweller later realised he had been cheated and filed a case at the MIDC police station at Andheri in Mumbai under Indian Penal Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) on October 1.

On Friday, the Palghar police got a tip-off about suspicious movement of a man at a forest in Talwada area of Vikramgad taluka and nabbed him, the official said. During his questioning, the police came to know the man was on the run after cheating the jeweller and an offence was registered against him and three others in Mumbai.

The accused was subsequently handed over to the Mumbai police, the official said.

