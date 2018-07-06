Mumbai: Man who died after being run over by a tempo yet to be identified

When a patrolling van reached the spot, they found the person with injury marks on his body lying in an unconscious condition

The deceased has a tattoo on his right forearm

The Pydhonie police are yet to trace the family of a man who died in an accident on Abdul Rehman street on July 4. What's making it all the more difficult for the cops is that no identity card could be recovered from him. According to the cops, on Wednesday night a passerby called up the Pydhonie police station and informed them that a tempo had run over a man on Abdul Rehman street.

When a patrolling van reached the spot, they found the person with injury marks on his body lying in an unconscious condition. He was immediately taken to JJ Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. "He didn't have any ID cards with him and no one in the vicinity of the accident spot could identify him. He has a tattoo 'Rinku' on his right forearm and three fingers of his left hand are missing," said a police officer.

Speaking to mid-day, Avinash Kanade, senior inspector of Pydhonie police station, said, "We have circulated the picture of the deceased among different police stations, but he is yet to be identified." However, another officer said, "The tempo driver was arrested from the spot. He has been booked under sections 279 and 304 (A) of IPC."

