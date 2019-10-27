Mumbai: Man who rescued 5000 women from ISIS to be awarded

The prestigious Mother Teresa Memorial Award for social justice will be held in the city on November 3, in which Hussein Al Qaidi will be honoured for rescuing 5000 Yazidi women from ISIS terrorists, a report in The Times of India said. Al Qaidi is the director of the Office of the rescuers of Yazidis.

According to the report, the award which is in its 15th year, backed by the Harmony Foundation, recognises personalities as per a humanitarian theme followed each year, to take the legacy of Mother Teresa forward. The founder-chairman of Harmony Chairman Abraham Mathai was quoted saying that the foundation identifies a theme that echoes with the need of the hour that affects humanity worldwide and crusaders who were tricked, trapped or trafficked into the terrorist organization will be honoured. Highlighting this year’s theme of “Combating Contemporary Forms of Slavery”, Mathai added that slavery is a man-made curse on humanity and it concerns all.

Iman Abdullah, a rape survivor who was sold to three ISIS terrorists as a sex slave, is said to be attending the function here, as she would narrate her ordeal in a seminar that would be held a day before the award ceremony.

