Mumbai: Mangrove Cell beefs up vigil near Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary

Following mid-day's article highlighting the illegal entry of nature lovers and antisocial elements consuming liquor at Bhandup pumping station area in the jurisdiction of Thane creek flamingo sanctuary, the Mangroves Cell has beefed up the patrolling to apprehend the violators.

On June 1, this paper did a story on how during the lockdown, the Thane creek flamingo Sanctuary had become a hotspot for parties and how the bird lovers would illegally enter the pumping station area near flamingos watching point which is a protected area.

Taking a serious note, the Mangroves Cell of the Forest Department has decided to increase the patrolling in the area and the forest guards have been deployed to keep a tight vigil on miscreants.

Talking to mid-day, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF) and Head of the Mangroves Cell of the Forest Department, Virendra Tiwari said, "Our team has increased the patrolling in the Bhandup pumping station area and the sanctuary after it was noticed that some people were illegally entering the area. Our teams will be doing a regular patrolling in the area and trespassers will face action as per the law. We would like to appeal to the nature lovers and all those trying to enter the sanctuary illegally, that they should follow the lockdown orders and not try to enter the sanctuary illegally or else they will have to face action."

Since the time the nationwide lockdown has been announced, wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, tiger reserves and protected areas have been shut for the public as experts expressed fear that COVID-19 might infect wild animals.

In Mumbai the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and Thane Creek Flamingos Sanctuary have also been shut for people.

While the entry of the people has been strictly barred for tourists and outsiders in SGNP, it was observed that many nature lovers illegally entered the Thane Creek flamingo sanctuary through Bhandup pumping station to watch the migratory birds. Moreover, it was also discovered that party animals were allegedly consuming alcohol in the protected area and the bottles are seen scattered on the ground near the flamingo watching point in the sanctuary.

