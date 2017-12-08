Mumbai: Manholes at Aarey Milk Colony increase chances of fatal accidents

Bikers say ill-fitting covers on manholes on road connecting Aarey to the highway could easily trip up two-wheelers

While the road that connects Panchavati junction at Aarey Milk Colony with the Eastern Express Highway near Hub mall has been opened to motorists to ease traffic jams on the internal roads in Aarey after a bridge collapsed, it seems that the authorities are waiting for an accident to happen with two manholes threatening to trip up bikers.

The open manholes

From September 20, the main Aarey road has been shut for non-residential motorists as the bridge on the main Aarey road has been severely damaged. BMC has already speeded up the repair work and as there were huge traffic jams on Aarey's inside roads thanks to outside vehicles. The Aarey CEO's office opened a new road connecting Panchavati hotel (in Aarey market) to the service road at WEH near Hub mall, which has not only helped reduce traffic jams on the internal roads but also helps motorists reach WEH quickly.

While the road has proved a boon to motorists, the part where the road coming from Aarey ends, has two manholes on the side. While there are covers on the manholes, they are not properly fitted, and could prove fatal to nighttime bikers.

Shoaibh H, a biker who uses the road every day, said, "The manhole covers have not been fitted properly, with a gap on the sides which can lead to accidents. The authorities should immediately fix these manhole covers to avoid accidents."

