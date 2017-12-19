Mumbai: Mankhurd school that stole electricity owes society Rs 18 lakhs

mid-day impact >> After December 15 report busts open school's power theft from building's main meter, society members ask authorities to clear dues and get an NOC for new meter

The Mankhurd school that had allegedly been stealing electricity from the common power supply of the building it's located in, needs to clear dues worth lakhs to keep running and not jeopardise students' future.



Royal Public Academy and Junior College in Mankhurd

mid-day had reported on Friday how the Royal Public Academy and Junior College, located on the ground floor of Saptsangham society's building no. 80, had been siphoning off power since it was established on April 1, 2015, putting lives of more than 500 students at risk. After its fraud was brought to light, the school declared a holiday on Saturday, with officials having disconnected its supply on Friday on reading the report, and brought two generators on Monday.

All for kids' future

Suryakant Ashok Mada, a resident and vice-president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena from Mankhurd, along with over 20 others gave a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone VI) Shahaji Umap and the senior inspector of Mankhurd police, seeking a case against the school authorities.

Also read: Mumbai: Mankhurd school endangers more than 500 students with illegal electricity supply

"We request the police to register a case against those involved in this electricity theft; they were playing with the lives of little ones. On Friday, after authorities took action, the school declared a holiday on Saturday as there was no electricity on its premises. On Monday, authorities brought two generators, which too proved insufficient; so, all the students were sent out for sports activity," he said.

Mada added the society members had a meeting and decided that they didn't want to spoil the students' future. "We asked the school authorities to follow procedure - they first need to clear maintenance charges and dues owed to the society amounting to Rs 18 lakh, as per our system. They, however, claimed charges of only four months were pending, which the records were yet to factor in. If they pay, we will give an NOC so that they can install a legal meter and run the school."

A new meter

It was also found that MHADA had recently held a meeting and appointed a person to check the status of the building over allegation of deep-rooted corruption in the collection of maintenance charges.

Also Read: Mumbai: No power to Mankhurd school stealing electricity

The officials, who inspected the illegal supply, found that the school had been powering 38 tubelights, 30 fans, 15 computers, two air conditioners and a few other electrical items with the electricity it had been stealing. School founder Imran Azmi said, "We don't want anything to pose a hurdle in the children's academics; we will see to it that we get a meter soon."

500

Number of students at the school

38

Number of tubelights powered by the illegal supply

30

Number of fans powered by the illegal supply

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here