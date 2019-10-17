Mumbai: Mantralaya gets notice from BMC for not segregating, treating waste

While Maharashtra state government is endorsing Swachh Survekshan in its own main office- Mantralaya gets a notice from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for not segregating and treating the waste. It is not the first time that the Mantralaya has got such a notice. BMC had slapped the same notice in 2017 also. Despite that, the Mantralaya has not learnt its lesson.

After much hype, the BMC introduced segregation and waste treatment rules in the city. From November 2017, every ward office started slapping notices to housing societies and bulk generator (more than 100 kg per day) for not segregating waste in to dry and wet waste and further composting or treating it so that city accomplishes zero garbage target. Though the campaign hit the eye initially and many societies got notices and further court cases, the campaign lost its glory. But as the Swachh Survekshan is going to start from November, just after the election, the BMC has started the preparation. Now the BMC has issued notices to 208 bulk waste generators in A ward (comprising Fort, Nariman Point, Colaba, Cuff Parade) including Mantralaya under section 367 and 368 wherein the Municipal Officers are empowered to direct the owner or occupier of any premises to collect and deposit the refuse and waste in a prescribed manner.

The letter sent to the Mantralaya mentioned the fine provision also. If the occupier failed to comply with the BMC, it can impose a fine of Rs 2500 to Rs 10,000 and an additional fine of Rs 100 per day under section 471 and 472 of the MMC act.

"It is a regular process and we sent notices to 208 authorities including Mantralaya, government establishments, hotels, malls etc. as these establishments are not following the rules after many reminders. Waste segregation has started two years back and still, so many institutes are not started implementing it," said Chanda Jadhav, assistant municipal commissioner of A ward. She added that the BMC is still lifting the waste of Mantralaya.

The Public Works Department has the responsibility of managing the daily waste of the Manatralaya building. The notice has been sent to the executive engineer of PWD. PWD officers didn't reply after many calls.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates