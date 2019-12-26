Mumbai: Many roads closed today for protests over CAA, NRC

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In view of the protests by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) against NRC and the Citizen Amendment Act at Dadar TT junction around noon today, the traffic police have put in place several diversions for traffic towards South Mumbai from 6 am till midnight.

Tilak Bridge, a vital flyover that connects Dadar East with West, will be closed all day for all types of vehicles that will be coming from Dadar East and going towards Dadar West and Worli.

The police are expecting more than 5,000 protesters to hit the streets to protest against the CAA and NRC. Earlier, citizens have protested against the CAA at August Kranti Ground, Dharavi and various parts of the city.

No Entry for heavy vehicles

Highway Apartment, Everard Nagar to Dr BA Road (South bound, for heavy vehicles) Optional route – All heavy vehicles coming from Thane towards Mumbai via the Eastern Express Highway will have to take a left turn at Suman Nagar chowk and will proceed under Ahuja Bridge towards Anik-Wadala Road-Bhakti Park-Sewri towards south Mumbai.

No Entry for all vehicles

From Aurora junction to Dadar TT junction (south bound, ie. towards the city). Optional route – All vehicles can take the left turn from Aurora Junction, Dr BA Road and will go towards south Mumbai via Chaar Rasta-Sewri-Mazgaon

In case of traffic jam

At Dadar TT Junction (south bound) Optional route — All vehicles going towards Naigaon, Dadar will take a left turn at Dr BA Road and will proceed via Ruia College Junction-Five Garden-Ram Mandir and towards Naigaon, Dadar.

Tilak Bridge closed to all vehicles

All vehicles coming from Dadar East and going towards Dadar West and Worli. Optional routes — A. Use Dadar TT flyover (from south bound) and take right turn at Parel TT Junction and then proceed via Elphinstone bridge.

B. Vehicular traffic going towards Dadar West, shall take the right turn at Sion Hospital junction-Dr. BA Road and then proceed through Kumbharwada Chowk-Matunga Railway station via Kataria Road

C. Vehicular traffic from Dadar West, Dadar Gokhale Road and Shivaji Park travelling towards eastern suburbs can proceed through SK Bole Road-NC Kelkar Road-Kotwal Garden, Sena Bhavan via LJ Road, take a right turn at Shobha Hotel and then via Kataria Road-above Matunga station bridge-Kumbharwada junction, take a left turn at Sion Hospital junction.

